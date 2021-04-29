IFFCO approves fourth unit to provide free oxygen

New Delhi: The Indian Farmers Fertilizer Operative (IFFCO) has approved setting up of a fourth unit of oxygen plant to provide free oxygen to hospitals in the service of the nation.

IFFCO Managing Director US Awasthi tweeted on Thursday that, in order to meet the demand for medical grade oxygen, a fourth oxygen plant has been ordered to set up in Paradip, Odisha. Earlier, it was approved to set up three oxygen plants.

The Paradip plant will have a production capacity of 150 cubic meters per hour. It is expected to start production by June 15. This will provide free oxygen to the hospitals.