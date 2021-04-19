IFFCO to set up oxygen plant in Gujarat to give it for free to hospitals

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) is going to set up an oxygen plant with 200 cubic meters per hour capacity in its Gujarat's Kalol unit and will provide free oxygen to hospitals suffering from a shortage of oxygen amid the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 infections.

The plant will generate medical grade oxygen and fill 700 big D type cylinders daily and also 300 medium B size cylinders on demand which will be supplied to all hospitals free.

#IFFCO #Oxygen plant in #Kalol will generate medical grade oxygen & fill 700 big D type cylinders daily & also 300 medium B size cylinders on demand which will be supplied to all hospitals free. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @DVSadanandGowda @nstomar @mansukhmandviya @fertmin_india — Dr. U S Awasthi (@drusawasthi) April 18, 2021

The hospitals need to bring their own cylinders for a refill. A security deposit will be taken if cylinders will be taken from IFFCO in order to avoid hoarding of oxygen. Several states in the country are facing a severe shortage of oxygen for medical use amid the second wave of COVID-19 cases.