Live
Just In
IFFI 2024: Golden Peacock, Best Director, and More Awards – The Complete List of Winners
The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) celebrated global cinema with notable awards. Vikrant Massey was named "Indian Film Personality of the Year," and Toxic won the Golden Peacock Award. Check out the full list of IFFI 2024 winners.
At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey was honoured with the title "Indian Film Personality of the Year."
This award is given to someone who has made a big impact on Indian cinema. Vikrant was recognised for his amazing work in both movies and online shows, and many people love his performances.
The Golden Peacock Award for Best Film went to ‘Toxic’, a movie from Lithuania, directed by Saul Blewett. The film tells the story of two 13-year-old girls at a modelling school. The Best Actress award was shared by Vesta Matuliyte and Iva Rupeikaite for their excellent acting in ‘Toxic’.
The French film ‘Holy Cow’ won many awards. Louis Courvoisier, the director, got the Special Jury Award, and Clement Faveau won Best Actor for his great performance in the film.
In the Best Debut Feature Film category, the American movie ‘Familiar Touch’, written and directed by Sarah Friedland, won the award. The Marathi web series ‘Lampan’, directed by Avinash Dharmadhikari, was named the Best Web Series (OTT).
Filmmaker Philip Noyce was honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for his great work in world cinema.
Other important awards included:
- Best Director: Bogdan Muresanu for ‘The New Year That Never Came’ (Romania).
- Special Best Actor: Adam Bessa for ‘To Whom I Belong.
The IFFI 2024 ceremony celebrated great talent from around the world, recognising the best in different kinds of films and shows.