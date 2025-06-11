Live
IGNOU to offer courses in Odia
Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Higher Education department and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes in Odia language.
According to the agreement, IGNOU will now provide courses such as Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas, diplomas, certificates and specialised programmes — including travel and tourism management, BBA, MBA and other professional courses — in Odia language across the State.
Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj attended the signing ceremony as the chief guest on Monday. “Through this MoU, our students can now pursue higher education in Odia,” Suraj said. The minister said offering programmes in mother tongue removes barriers.
“Language or medium should no longer be a hindrance in access to higher education,” he said, adding that this initiative reinforces the National Education Policy’s focus on providing education in regional languages. The MoU is expected to foster students’ creativity, reduce dropout rates and boost the State’s gross enrolment ratio in higher education, Suraj added.
Higher Education Secretary Arvind Agarwal, department Special Secretary Ramakant Nayak, IGNOU Vice Chancellor Uma Kanjilal and Registrar Alok Chaubey were present at the event.