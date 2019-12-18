IIMC students call off protest against fee hike

New Delhi : Students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) decided to call off their peaceful protest along with the indefinite hunger strike after the written circular was provided by the IIMC administration.

They were on a peaceful protest since December 3. On Monday, the students had served an ultimatum to the IIMC administration to call an emergency meeting of the executive council to take up the issue else they will launch an indefinite hunger strike.

However, the administration called a meeting with the student representatives and provided a written circular, in which they agreed to meet immediate demands of the students.

"The administration has assured us to review our demands. The Executive Council of the IIMC will hold a meeting in January to review the demands of students that's why we decided to call off the strike for now," said Rahul Yadav, a English journalism student.