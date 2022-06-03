IIT-Delhi’s Kalash Gupta Wins Season 10 of TCS CodeVita

New Delhi: Defeating over 1,00,000 students from 87 countries, Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi student, Kalash Gupta has been declared the winner of the Tata Consultancy Services' flagship global coding contest, TCS CodeVita Season 10. The champion, a computer science and engineering student at the institute, has won the grand prize of $10,000 (INR 7,76,418).

CodeVita, holder of the Guinness World Records™ title as the world's largest computer programming competition, has been inspiring students across the world to build and test their coding expertise for the past 10 years. The contest promotes programming as a sport and encourages participants to pit their skills against each other and solve intriguing real-life challenges.

Expressing his excitement over the results, winner Kalash Gupta, said, "When I started with the contest, I never thought I would even be in the top 3 but this is a very humbling experience. I'm very excited about the prize money. Initially I was not confident, as I took longer than I expected to solve the first problem. But as I progressed, solving some of the other problems, I gained more confidence over my final standing, and I was confident that I would be in the top 3."

The first runner-up position went to Mauricio Andres Cari Leal from Chile, and the second runner-up is Jeffrey Ho from Taiwan. The first and the second runners-up were awarded $7,000 and $3,000 respectively. In a first, the third runner up, Michal Stanik from Czech Republic, was also recognized by TCS with a prize of $2,500. All four winners earned an internship opportunity with TCS' Research & Innovation organization.

K Ananth Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TCS, has said, "Season 10 of CodeVita has been remarkable in harnessing the passion for coding among the youth. We were thrilled to see how the four finalists solved all the 10 problems, which has never happened before. I am happy to see CodeVita is encouraging youngsters to write good code and apply it to solve challenging problems."