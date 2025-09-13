Live
- IIT Kharagpur revokes notice on separate veg, non veg dining
- Crusader for clean elections Chhokar passes away at 80
- Dress code for coal miners, insurance cover of Rs 1 cr
- Radhakrishnan takes oath as 15th VP
- TGPSC to conduct Group 2 certificate verification from today
- GST reforms a landmark relief for auto industry: Piyush Goyal
- PM Modi to unveil Rs 8,500-cr projects in Manipur today; meet violence-hit people, address public meetings
- India committed to peace and prosperity: PM Modi wishes Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's interim PM
- Lecturer held for parading estranged wife on road
- Illegal occupants evicted from varsity staff quarters
Illegal occupants evicted from varsity staff quarters
Bhubaneswar: Afterevicting non-boarders from gents’ hostels, the authorities of Utkal University here on Thursday evicted unauthorised occupants from...
Bhubaneswar: Afterevicting non-boarders from gents’ hostels, the authorities of Utkal University here on Thursday evicted unauthorised occupants from staff quarters inside the campus amid deployment of police force. After issuing notices, the university authority launched a drive to remove encroachment on the staff quarters on the campus. About four platoons of police personnel and officers were deployed at the campus during the eviction drive, an official said.
According to officials, nearly 50 staff quarters on the Vani Vihar campus have been illegally sublet to outsiders. The quarters were made for university officers and employees, and many of those are in a deplorable state. The outsiders were residing there for several years, while some families were there for three to four decades.
Vice Chancellor Jagneshwar Dandapat said, “The occupants were staying there unauthorisedly. As the quarters are not suitable for living, those were not allotted to anyone. So we have evicted them.” University Registrar Swati Mishra said the quarters, which are in very poor condition, will be demolished.
The institute already removed non-boarders from the hostels, while students have been demanding the eviction of slum dwellers from the campus. The officials reiterated their commitment to restoring a clean and academic atmosphere within the university.