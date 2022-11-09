  • Menu
IMD predicts moderate rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu

Representative image
Representative image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rain in many districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Thunderstorms and lightning are also predicted across many districts of the state.

Rain was expected in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai and Ramanathapuram districts on Wednesday.

The statement was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday by the IMD.

After the northeast monsoon hit Tamil Nadu on October 29, rain has lashed the state.

Four people have already lost their lives in the rain fury but the inundation in Chennai and adjacent cities is less compared to 2021.

The Chennai Corporation credits this to the efficient management of stormwater drains. However, in North Chennai, there was inundation and people had to be shifted to relief camps.

