Impose ‘spot fines’: DGCA to airlines

New Delhi: To ensure that passengers follow all necessary guidelines while flying, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has advised airport operators to impose 'spot fines' against those violating the safety protocols like not wearing masks, among others.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the civil aviation regulator said that punitive action should be taken against the violators in accordance with the law.

"The possibility of taking punitive action, such as levy of spot fines in accordance with law, shall also be explored with the local police authorities so as to serve a deterrent for violation of Covid-19 protocol," the circular read.

"During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance is not satisfactory," it added.

"All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions on Covid-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face masks properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within the airport premises are followed scrupulously," DGCA said.

Earlier this month, DGCA had issued a notice informing that passengers who don't wear masks properly inside the flight will be de-boarded. These rules will apply if they don't follow Covid appropriate behaviour.