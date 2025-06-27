India-China Defense Ministers Hold Strategic Talks In Qingdao

India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in diplomatic discussions with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun, during his official visit to the port city of Qingdao on Friday. The meeting took place on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defense ministers' conference.

Singh highlighted the importance of maintaining positive diplomatic trajectory between the two nations while cautioning against introducing fresh complications into their relationship. The Indian Defense Minister characterized their dialogue as "constructive and forward-looking," focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"Both nations must sustain this encouraging momentum and refrain from creating additional complexities in our diplomatic relations," Singh stated following the meeting.

During their interaction, Singh presented Admiral Dong Jun with a traditional Madhubani artwork, originating from Bihar's Mithila region, symbolizing cultural bridge-building between the two countries. Admiral Dong had previously welcomed Singh upon his Thursday arrival in China.

The meeting occurs against the backdrop of gradual improvement in India-China relations following years of border tensions. A significant milestone was achieved in 2024 when both nations successfully completed military disengagement from the contested Depsang and Demchok areas in eastern Ladakh.

Relations received another boost with India's announcement of resuming the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage to Tibet after a five-year suspension. The sacred journey, halted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will recommence on June 30.

The pilgrimage schedule indicates the first group will cross into China through Lipulekh Pass on July 10, with the final group returning to India by August 22.

Earlier this week, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on June 23. Their discussion centered on advancing comprehensive bilateral development, including enhanced people-to-people connections between the two nations.

This series of high-level meetings signals both countries' commitment to managing their complex relationship while exploring opportunities for cooperation and stability in the region.