India, China review LAC issue

New Delhi: India and China has reviewed the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and prepared the ground for the next edition of the Special Representatives’ dialogue on the boundary question.

The two sides discussed the issues at a meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) that took place in Delhi.

They expressed “satisfaction with the “general prevalence of peace and tranquillity in the border areas, leading to gradual normalisation of bilateral relations”, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said India and China also prepared for the next round of the Special Representatives’ (SR) talks to be held in India later this year.

While India’s Special Representative for the dialogue is National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, the Chinese side is headed by Foreign Minister Wang Yi.