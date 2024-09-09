India Confirms Isolated Mpox Case, Differs From WHO-Declared Global Emergency Strain

The Indian government has confirmed the detection of an mpox (monkeypox) case in the country, but has emphasized that it is an isolated incident and distinct from the strain that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a global public health emergency.



According to the statement from the Union Health Ministry, the case involves an individual who had travelled to India from a country currently experiencing mpox transmission. Upon suspicion of having the mpox virus, the person was isolated and admitted to a hospital.



The Health Ministry clarified that this is a "travel-related infection" and not part of a wider outbreak within India. The authorities have stressed that this isolated case differs from the strain that the WHO has deemed a global public health emergency, though they did not provide further details on the specific differences.



The confirmation of this singular mpox case in India comes amid the WHO's ongoing effort to contain the global spread of the disease, which has seen outbreaks in multiple countries around the world. The Indian government's swift response and emphasis on the isolated nature of this incident suggests its commitment to monitoring and managing any potential mpox developments within the country.

