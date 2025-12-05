India Declares Its Stand For Peace In the Ukraine During Modi–Putin Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that India is “not neutral” in the ongoing Ukraine conflict and stands unambiguously for peace. During their bilateral meeting in Delhi, Modi stressed that the world is witnessing a period that demands dialogue over confrontation, repeating the message he previously shared with global leaders, including Donald Trump.

Modi described Putin as a leader with long-term vision and stated that India fully supports every initiative aimed at ending the war. Sitting next to Putin, he emphasised that New Delhi consistently backs peaceful resolutions and will continue to work alongside all parties seeking harmony.

The meeting highlighted the warm personal rapport between the two leaders, who have met nearly twenty times over the past decade. Their cooperation has shaped a strong strategic partnership, particularly significant at a time when Russia faces pressure and sanctions from Western nations due to the prolonged conflict in Ukraine. Putin’s trip to India comes as the United States attempts to push forward negotiations aimed at a potential settlement.

Modi referred to Russia as a dependable friend, sharing that the two countries have maintained steady communication since the war began. He noted that mutual trust has been the foundation of their relationship and said that the path to global stability lies in promoting peace together. Modi also recalled his first interaction with Putin in 2001, praising the warm hospitality he received as Gujarat’s Chief Minister and attributing long-term bilateral growth to Putin’s strategic foresight.

Putin, who received a ceremonial reception in Delhi, expressed gratitude to Modi for closely following the Ukraine situation. He stated that discussions with the United States are underway to work toward a peaceful resolution and appreciated India’s constructive involvement. Upon arrival, Putin was welcomed personally by Modi at the airport—an unusual gesture reflecting the closeness of their ties. The two leaders later met at the Prime Minister’s residence, where Modi hosted an official dinner for him.