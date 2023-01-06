India detects 11 types of Covid variants in international travellers 

New Delhi: Testing conducted at international airports and seaports between December 24 and January 3 revealed the presence of 11 types of Covid variants in international travellers. Out of a total of 19,227 tests, 124 samples from overseas tourists were positive, and they were all quarantined.

The Union government has acted in response to the growing number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 and coronavirus screenings were conducted on all international passengers, including those travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The Union Health Ministry data shows that there were 188 newly recorded cases of Covid-19 in India as on Thursday, up from 175 the day before.

The active caseload has fallen to 2,554, representing for 0.01 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Daily optimism averaged 0.10 percent and weekly positivity was 0.12%.

There were 4,41,46,055 successful recoveries and the result is a 98.80% success percentage in recovery. At the same time frame, 1,93,051 tests were performed in various locations throughout the country, bringing the grand total to more than 91.15 crore.