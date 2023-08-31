India Gears Up To Host G20 Summit: A Confluence of Global Diplomacy and Leadership

As India readies itself to host the upcoming G20 Summit, the nation takes center stage in the realms of diplomacy, economic policy, and worldwide leadership. The G20, constituting the largest 20 global economies, offers a pivotal platform for leaders to confront critical challenges, spanning economic inequality to climate crisis.



Under the overarching theme of 'One Earth,' 'One Family,' and 'One Future,' the Summit emphasizes unity and collaborative action.

This occasion not only presents India an opportunity to demonstrate its organizational prowess but also to shape the agenda for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The event, scheduled to unfold in New Delhi, will be held at 'Bharat Mandapam' within Pragati Maidan.

The summit will commence with the arrival of United States President Biden on November 7, initiating the proceedings. Subsequent days will see the arrival of all participating leaders.

Anticipated on September 8 is a bilateral meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, although the specifics of the agenda remain undisclosed. These early interactions offer a platform for nuanced conversations prior to the formal proceedings.

The remaining leaders will gather on August 8, setting the stage for a series of rigorous discussions and negotiations.

The main event, commencing on the 9th, involves three sessions in line with India's theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.' The sessions include discussions, formal and informal bilateral meetings, and a gala dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

The summit will commence the next day with a visit to Rajghat, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, followed by a tree plantation drive at the summit venue. The summit will conclude with the session 'One Future,' symbolizing the transition of the G20 presidency to Brazil.

Spouses of participating leaders will partake in a contrasting schedule, visiting the Agricultural Research Institute and the National Gallery of Modern Art, among other activities.

The 'Crafts Bazaar' will be set up, and the 'India - Mother of Democracy' exhibition will be hosted at Hall 14. The International Convention Centre will serve as the hub for global leaders and media.

This G20 Summit is poised to influence significant collective decisions on the global economy, climate change, and other pertinent matters, spotlighting India's cooperative global approach and democratic principles.