India, Germany to deepen cooperation in AI, quantum tech: Minister

India and Germany have agreed to expand their partnership in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies, and green hydrogen, with a focus on innovation-driven growth and sustainable development, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

Dr Singh highlighted the strong and long-standing partnership between India and Germany in the field of science, technology and innovation (STI).

"The two countries can collaborate more closely in key areas like clean energy, biotechnology, cyber-physical systems, electric mobility, and green hydrogen," he said after meeting with Bavaria's visiting Minister-President Markus Soder in the national capital.

Dr Singh said India is moving ahead with mission-mode programmes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, where the goal is to find economic and sustainable solutions through science and technology. He called Germany a natural and reliable partner in this journey.

Praising the Indo-German 2+2 collaboration model, which connects universities and industries from both nations, he said it is a futuristic approach that helps develop innovation ecosystems.

"The model is helping both countries work together on global challenges and turn ideas into real-world solutions," the Union Minister added.

India’s growing strength in the biotechnology sector was also discussed. Dr Singh pointed out that India has more than 3,000 biotech startups and is the world’s largest vaccine producer.

"The recent BIOe3 policy, which aims to boost innovation and generate jobs by focusing on energy, economy, and employment through biotechnology," he mentioned.

"India is currently the third-largest country in terms of startups and unicorns, offering great potential for global technology partnerships," he added.

Highlighting India’s academic connection with Germany, Dr Singh said that over 50,000 Indian students are currently studying in German universities, mostly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

This number has tripled in the last seven years. He expressed hope that more German students will also come to India to explore its knowledge systems, including Oriental Studies and Indian culture.