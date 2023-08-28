Live
Just In
India got Independence in 1977, not in 1947: Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary
Patna: Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary claimed that India got Independence in 1977 when a new government was formed after a 'total revolution' initiated by Jayaprakash Narayan, and not in 1947.
“The country got Independence in 1947 but I don’t believe in it as Britishers left the country and gave the charge to new Britishers. Total Independence was obtained in 1977 when a new government was formed after 'Sampoorna kraanti' (total revolution) initiated by Jayaprakash Narayan,” Chaudhary said while addressing a gathering during the birth anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas in Patna.
“For me, the Brahmins were superior in the past and they will remain superior in future. We are the successors of Lord Ram and Chandragupta Maurya. I have taken an oath to remove my turban only after removing Nitish Kumar from the post of chief minister of Bihar,” he said.
Chaudhary reacted to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement that “Why do you wear a turban?"
He also added that neighbouring Uttar Pradesh has reached far away in terms of development. The annual budget of Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath has increased 14 fold higher in comparison to Bihar. The budget of UP is Rs 42 lakh crore while Bihar has an annual budget of just Rs 2.61 lakh crore.