India, Kuwait elevate ties to strategic level

Kuwait City: India and Kuwait on Sunday elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership and inked a key pact on forging deeper Defence ties as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks with the top leaders of the Gulf nation, including Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on ways to intensify the overall trajectory of bilateral cooperation.

Besides the Emir, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah with a focus on giving new momentum to the overall bilateral ties.

In their delegation-level talks, the two prime ministers discussed a roadmap to strengthen the strategic partnership in diverse areas including Trade, Investment, Energy, Defence, Security, Health, Education, Technology and people-to-people ties, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence will provide for cooperation in the areas of defence industries, supply of defence equipment, joint exercises, training, exchange of personnel and experts and collaboration in research and development, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (Overseas Indian Affairs) in the MEA, said at a media briefing.

There other MoUs were also inked that will facilitate cooperation in areas of sports, culture and solar energy. In the meetings, the Indian side also showed keen interest in intensifying its cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) through Kuwait’s presidency of the influential grouping.

In the meeting between Modi and the Emir at the majestic Bayan Palace, the two leaders deliberated on boosting ties in areas of information technology, pharmaceuticals, fintech, infrastructure and security. Modi thanked the Emir for ensuring the well-being of over one million Indians in Kuwait while the Kuwaiti leader expressed appreciation for the contribution of the community in the development journey of the Gulf nation.

In a post on ‘X’, Modi described his meeting with the Emir as “excellent”. “Excellent meeting with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security,” he said. “In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come,” he added.

On his arrival at the Bayan Palace, Modi was given a ceremonial welcome and received by Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. In the meeting with Crown Prince Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Modi conveyed that India attaches utmost importance to its bilateral relations with Kuwait. “The leaders acknowledged that bilateral relations were progressing well and welcomed their elevation to a strategic partnership,” the MEA said.

It said the two leaders emphasised close coordination between both sides in the UN and other multilateral fora.

“The prime minister expressed confidence that India-GCC relations will be further strengthened under the Presidency of Kuwait,” the MEA said. The Crown Prince hosted a banquet in honour of Modi.

Modi arrived here on Saturday on a two-day trip - the first to this Gulf nation by an Indian prime minister in 43 years. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the talks between the Prime Minister and the Emir focused on exploring ways to take India-Kuwait ties to “new heights”.