India Monsoon Update: IMD Forecasts Intense Rainfall in Telangana Over the Next Three Days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to Telangana heavy rain alert in next 72 hours starting Wednesday (August 13, 2025).

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered officials to take all precautionary measures to prevent loss of lives during heavy rains and ensure that there is no vehicular movement on bridges, canals, streams and causeways filled with heavy flows in low-lying areas, an official press release said.

Public infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh continued to be affected as the monsoon lashed the state, with the death toll climbing to 240. As many as 330 roads, 198 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs), and 141 water supply schemes were among the disruptions reported in the last 24 hours, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said.

Telangana rainfall update

Delhi recorded a minimal temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday( August 13, 2025), with the rainfall office prognosticating a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or showers.

The maximum temperature would settle at 33 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The air quality was in the moderate category with the Air Quality Index at 9 a.m. standing at 112.

IMD predicts rain 2025 in few districts of Andhra Pradesh

IMD weather forecast Telangana in a few districts of Andhra Pradesh.

A bulletin issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday( August 13, 2025) said light rain is likely at a many places in the sections of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Palnadu, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, YSR Kadapa, Chittoor and Annamayya in the coming many hours.

Weather news Telangana: The Telangana Irrigation department officers have been directed to keep a close watch on all irrigation systems, budgets, conduits, tanks and others in view of the heavy to veritably heavy rain cast for the State for the coming three to four days.