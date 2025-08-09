India negotiating trade pacts with US, other nations: Goyal

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India is negotiating trade agreements with several countries, including the US, and stressed that many nations are keen to engage with New Delhi on the trade front.

He also exuded confidence that India's exports in 2025-26 will exceed last year's figures.

In 2024-25, India’s goods and services exports touched USD 825 billion. “We are in dialogue with many countries -- Oman, the European Union, the US, Chile, Peru, New Zealand. Many others want to start engaging with India.

“So today the world recognises the strengths of India, recognises our demographic advantages... 1.4 billion people bring aggregate demand, huge domestic market... why else do you think everybody is vying to do trade or have a better market access (in India),” Goyal said here at the BT India @100 event. India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement since March. For the next round of talks, a US team is scheduled to visit India from August 25.