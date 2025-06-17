India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 Released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post has announced the 4th merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2025. Candidates can now check their selection status by visiting the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Posts Included:

Branch Postmaster (BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

Dak Sevak

The merit list includes candidates shortlisted across various postal circles. Selection is purely based on Class 10 marks; no written exam was held.

How to Check the GDS 4th Merit List:

Visit: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Go to the ‘Candidate’s Corner’ and select ‘GDS Online Engagement’

Choose ‘Supplementary List-IV’ under your postal circle

Download the PDF and search for your registration number

A direct link to the merit list is also available on the homepage

Shortlisted candidates should await official communication from their Divisional Head or Post Office regarding the document verification schedule.

Once notified, they have to report in person with all required documents at the designated location.

For updates, instructions, and official notices, visit the India Post GDS website regularly:

indiapostgdsonline.gov.in