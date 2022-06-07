India records 3,714 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) India recorded 3,714 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hrs, a marginal decline against 4,518 infections reported on previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday morning.

In the same period, the country registered seven Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,708.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has risen to 26,976 cases, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,513 patients in the same time span took the cumulative tally to 4,26,33,365. Consequently, recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent.

Meanwhile, daily positivity rate has slightly dropped to 1.21 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.97 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,07,716 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.32 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, the country's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 194.27 crore, achieved via 2,47,93,056 sessions.

Over 3.45 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.