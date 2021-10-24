India registers 15,906 new Covid cases, 561 deaths

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India registered 15,906 new Covid-19 cases and 561 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The new fatalities have taken the death toll to 4,54,269.



The recovery of 16,479 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,35,48,605. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.17 per cent, currently at its highest peak since March 2020.



The active caseload stood at 1,72,594, which is the lowest in 235 days.



Active cases presently constitute 0.51 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.



Also in the same period, a total of 13,40,158 tests were conducted across the country.



India has so far conducted over 59.97 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.23 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 30 days now.



The daily positivity rate stands at 1.19 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 20 days and less than 3 per cent for 55 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 77,40,676 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 102.10 crore as of Sunday morning,

This has been achieved through 1,01,28,910 sessions.

