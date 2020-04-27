India sees record surge in corona infections

New Delhi: For the second time in three days, the number of coronavirus cases in the country surged to a new daily record as 1,975 new infections were reported by the Union Home Ministry on Sunday.

This is 223 cases more than the biggest 24-hour spike of 1,752 infections that were reported by the government on Friday evening.

According to government data, the countrywide number of cases has climbed to 26,917, while the death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 826. The country has reported 47 deaths since Saturday night, the ministry said.