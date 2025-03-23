India set to double its startup count by 2030, create 5 crore jobs: Minister

The number of Indian startups is expected to double from 1.2 lakh to 2.4 lakh by 2030, creating 50 million new jobs, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, said on Sunday.

These opportunities will include direct white-collar roles, gig economy jobs, and indirect employment across industries.

"To support this expansion, the government has announced a Rs 60,000 crore scheme to upgrade Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), ensuring that young professionals gain the necessary skills to meet industry demands," the Minister, the chief guest of the 3rd Annual Technical Festival "EPITOME 2025" of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara, said in his address on the occasion, through video conference.

The Minister added that in today’s knowledge-driven world, having the right skill set is crucial not just for individual merit but also for national growth.

There is a need for a highly skilled workforce and an apprenticeship-embedded curriculum to bridge the skill gap in India.

"Sectors such as railways, aviation, and logistics are highly technical and require trained professionals," he said.

He added that the strong collaboration between industry, academia, and the government is essential to reduce inefficiencies and improve productivity in these critical sectors.

"By working together, institutions can equip young professionals with industry-relevant skills and prepare them for emerging career opportunities," Chaudhary said.

The minister also spoke about the growing importance of logistics efficiency in driving economic growth.

"Transportation is all about acceleration, and it accelerates growth. The future of Logistics is green and digital, and AI-driven predictive maintenance shall be a key driver," he stated.

Chaudhary pointed out that the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is creating new opportunities in multimodal logistics, aviation, and maritime industries.

India’s investments in these areas are opening global career pathways for the youth, making skill development even more critical for the nation’s progress.

During the event, the minister praised Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya for its industry-driven approach and advised the university to collaborate with National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) to enhance reskilling and upskilling efforts.