India shuts all gates of Salal Dam on Chenab River

New Delhi: Days after India suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan in response to the brutal killing of 26 innocent civilians by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, all the gates of Salal Dam on Chenab River were shut on Monday, resulting in a significant drop in water levels in the Reasi district.
The move comes a day after India closed the sluice spillways of the Baglihar hydroelectric project dam in Ramban district, significantly affecting the flow of the Chenab River, which flows to Pakistan.
