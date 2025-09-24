India Slams Pakistan At UN, Accuses It Of ‘Bombing Own People’ In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Live
Highlights
At the UNHRC, Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi launched a strong rebuttal to Pakistan, accusing it of exporting terrorism, illegally occupying Indian territory, and carrying out airstrikes that killed civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
India delivered a sharp response to Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva. Representing New Delhi, diplomat Kshitij Tyagi accused Islamabad of targeting its own citizens in recent airstrikes while misusing the forum to level unfounded allegations against India.
Tyagi rejected Pakistan’s remarks as “provocative and baseless,” urging it to vacate illegally occupied Indian land instead of coveting more territory. He also criticised Pakistan’s crumbling economy, military-dominated politics, poor human rights record, and continued support for terrorism and proscribed militants.
The statement came soon after reports from Pakistan’s Tirah Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where an airstrike by the Pakistani Air Force allegedly killed at least 30 civilians, including women and children. Eyewitness accounts described burnt vehicles, destroyed homes, and bodies being recovered from the debris.
India reminded the UNHRC that its approach should remain objective and non-selective, warning against country-specific mandates that fuel perceptions of bias. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s own Human Rights Commission expressed alarm over the civilian casualties, calling for accountability.
