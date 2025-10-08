Live
- Valmiki Jayanti celebrated grandly
- Rajvir Jawanda Dies at 35 in Road Accident—Fans Mourn Punjabi Singer’s Sudden Death
- Strive with dedication and determination to achieve high goals: Minister Farooq
- PIL in SC seeks CBI probe; nationwide drug safety review
- Delhi to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th anniv with series of events
- Collector assures justice to farmers
- Centre allotted Kejriwal bungalow after being rapped by HC: AAP
- 10 tonnes of red sandalwood smuggled from Tirupati seized
- Rekha Government under scrutiny: Delhi eagerly awaits delivery on Budget promises
- UK PM Keir Starmer Arrives in Mumbai for His First Official India Visit
India sourced military hardware worth Rs 1.20 L crore: Rajnath
New Delhi: India procured military hardware and weapons worth Rs 1,20,000 crore from domestic sources by end of 2024-25 as it is increasingly focusing on boosting self-reliance to confront national security challenges, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday. Singh said the government is fully aware of the changing dynamics of battle field, especially the importance of non-contact warfare such as use of drones, and preparing for it accordingly.
