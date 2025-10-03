Live
- Everyone knows the person behind Prajwal Revanna’s case: Deve Gowda
- Dhruv Jurel Shines with Maiden Test Century Against West Indies
- Natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive approach: India on PoK protests
- Bollywood Actress Mouni Roy Grand launched of Kamal Lifestyle House by Kamal Watch Co. At Hitech City
- Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 1: ₹18.50 Cr
- RBI proposes easier rules for companies to raise foreign currency loans
- CM Yogi’s affectionate moments with children at Gorakhnath Temple
- The Yogi govt is giving daughters a new flight of self-reliance through ‘Driving my Dreams’
- Government committed to bring prosperity to people’s lives: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
- Golden Hour is important for reporting cybercrimes: CM Fadnavis
India Urges Global Action Against Pakistan Over PoK Unrest And Rights Violations
Highlights
India calls on the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for alleged human rights abuses and resource exploitation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, amid widespread protests and violence.
Amid escalating unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India has appealed to the global community to take action against Pakistan for its “egregious human rights violations” in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a media briefing that the protests and violence are a direct outcome of Pakistan’s oppressive policies and exploitation of resources in PoK.
Mass protests, led by the Awami Action Committee (AAC), have swept across Rawalakot, Mirpur, Kotli, and Neelum Valley, marking the largest demonstration in years. The unrest, fueled by demands for the abolition of reserved legislative seats for Kashmiri refugees and the protection of fundamental rights, has resulted in at least 10 deaths and a suspension of internet and phone services.
The MEA emphasized that Pakistan must be held responsible for its actions in PoK, reiterating that these territories remain under “forcible and illegal occupation.” The growing turmoil underscores deep grievances among the people and reflects broader tensions in the region.
Next Story