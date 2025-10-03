India Urges Global Action Against Pakistan Over PoK Unrest And Rights Violations

Amid escalating unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India has appealed to the global community to take action against Pakistan for its “egregious human rights violations” in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a media briefing that the protests and violence are a direct outcome of Pakistan’s oppressive policies and exploitation of resources in PoK.

Mass protests, led by the Awami Action Committee (AAC), have swept across Rawalakot, Mirpur, Kotli, and Neelum Valley, marking the largest demonstration in years. The unrest, fueled by demands for the abolition of reserved legislative seats for Kashmiri refugees and the protection of fundamental rights, has resulted in at least 10 deaths and a suspension of internet and phone services.

The MEA emphasized that Pakistan must be held responsible for its actions in PoK, reiterating that these territories remain under “forcible and illegal occupation.” The growing turmoil underscores deep grievances among the people and reflects broader tensions in the region.