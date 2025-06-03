India-US Trade Deal May Be Coming Soon, Says US Commerce Secretary Lutnick

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick announced during negotiations for a trade deal between India and the US that both countries have identified a mutually beneficial agreement.

At the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Annual Leadership Summit on Monday Lutnick revealed that the United States is attempting to conclude trade deals within one month which deviates from the standard two to three-year timeline typical between trading nations.

“Earlier countries get a better deal. That's the way it is. I think India is exerting significant effort to become one of the first countries which I find commendable.”

Our two countries maintain a strong bilateral relationship. Lutnick expressed his belief in an upcoming beneficial trade agreement between the two nations through his message on X.

During the Summit he stated "I am a great fan of India and the government people know that to be true.”

After Lutnick's announcement of an impending trade deal between India and US Kumar Mangalam Birla, the Aditya Birla Group Chairperson, responded by saying, “He (US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick) showed great positivity regarding the India-US relationship and future cooperation between both nations.” He mentioned that Prime Minister Modi and President Trump have strong friendship ties which helps their nations collaborate effectively.

Trade talks between India and the US will take place on June 5-6.

The US delegation will visit India from June 5 to June 6 for Bilateral Trade Agreement talks according to government sources speaking to ANI. The sources report that bilateral trade negotiations between the two countries are moving forward positively.

The report indicated India and the US will finalize the first section of the awaited BTA before July. The Department of Commerce from India joined representatives from the Office of the US Trade Representative for India-US BTA discussions in Washington, DC between April 23 and April 25, 2025.