Indian Army And Security Forces Conduct Successful Arms Recovery Operations Across Manipur
- In a week-long coordinated effort across Manipur, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police recovered an arsenal of weapons, explosives, and ammunition from various districts.
- The joint operations aimed to strengthen security across the region.
In a week-long coordinated mission, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police, alongside other security agencies, carried out a series of arms recovery operations across multiple districts in Manipur. The operations, which covered both hill and valley regions, spanned areas like Imphal West, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Tengnoupal, and Kakching.
Acting on specific intelligence, a search operation conducted by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police on November 4 in Samukom Village, Tengnoupal District, led to the recovery of military-grade arms including two large Pompi guns, grenades, IEDs, and various ammunition.
In another search on the Thanjing ridge in Churachandpur District, Indian Army and Manipur Police units seized homemade weapons, including rockets, mortars, and further ammunition.
Additional intelligence-based searches in Bishnupur’s Uyok area and Imphal West’s Thingom area on November 8 yielded an assortment of arms, such as a 9mm carbine, a grenade launcher, a .303 rifle, and multiple grenades. On November 9, security forces in Churachandpur District’s Sangaikot area near LKhonomphai village uncovered additional rifles and pistols. A November 10 search in Utangpokpi, Kakching District, by Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and BSF led to the recovery of a .22 rifle and ammunition.
All confiscated arms and ammunition were handed over to Manipur Police for further processing.
Separately, on Monday in Jiribam District, 11 Kuki militants were killed following an assault on a CRPF camp. During the clash, a CRPF jawan sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical care.