Indian Army commemorates 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi: The Indian Army marked the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas with solemn ceremonies and nationwide tributes to honour the valour of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War. The central event was held at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, attended by Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Sanjay Seth, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta, and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Families of martyrs, gallantry awardees, and senior military officials also paid tribute to the 545 bravehearts. The commemorations began on July 25 with a Battle Remembrance ceremony at Lamochen Viewpoint, where veterans and serving personnel shared first-hand accounts of the conflict.

The ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ programme featured the lighting of 545 lamps, a soul-stirring musical tribute by the Army band, and multi-faith prayers, symbolising unity in remembrance.