Indian Army set to host the UNTCC Chief's conclave in New Delhi

The Indian Army will host the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs' Conclave in the national capital from October 14-16, bringing together senior military leadership from 32 nations that play a pivotal role in UN peacekeeping operations, officials said on Sunday.
Delegations from countries that contribute troops to UN peacekeeping missions across the globe are expected to arrive here on Monday.
The UNTCC serves as a vital forum to address operational challenges, evolving threats, interoperability, inclusivity in decision-making, and the role of technology and training in strengthening UN peacekeeping.
As one of the largest contributors to UN missions, India is convening this high-level forum to deliberate on operational challenges, evolving threats, share best practices and build shared understanding on future peacekeeping.
The Conclave reflects the ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The world is one family).
The programme will feature addresses by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Jean Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations.
The Plenary sessions will feature Chiefs and Heads of delegations putting forth their viewpoints.
Defence exhibitions for shared capacity building, bilateral and cultural exchanges will also feature during the conclave.
Among these 32 countries, 15 Chiefs, 17 Vice-Chiefs and other high-ranking military officials from seven nations will participate in this conference.
Countries represented at the level of Chiefs include Bhutan, Burundi, Ethiopia, Fiji, France, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Poland, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, Uruguay and Vietnam.
Senior military officials from Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, Italy, Nepal, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal, Australia, Egypt, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Thailand and Madagascar will represent their respective militaries at senior levels.
The event will stand as a testament to India's unflinching commitment to global peace, stability and shared prosperity.
The three-day programme will include: plenary sessions and discussions on the effectiveness of UN peacekeeping and building sustainable peace in today's complex operational environments, leveraging technology for more responsive and effective peacekeeping and special spouse programmes, to build military resilience through family engagement.