Indian Coast Guard to Commemorate 50th Raising Day Celebrations

New Delhi, 31 Jan 2026: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is set to commemorate its 50th Raising Day on 01 Feb 2026, marking nearly five decades of dedicated, selfless service to the nation. From its humble beginnings in 1977 with just seven surface platforms, the ICG has evolved into a formidable maritime force comprising 155 ships and 80 aircraft today. By 2030, the ICG is poised to achieve its target force levels of 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft, firmly establishing itself among the world’s premier Coast Guard services.

Raised on 01 Feb 1977, the ICG was envisioned to address emerging maritime challenges and safeguard India’s expanding maritime interests. From modest origins, it has grown into a powerful, versatile, and highly respected maritime force entrusted with maritime law enforcement, coastal security, search and rescue, marine environmental protection, and humanitarian assistance. Today, with pride and humility, the ICG stands recognised as the nation’s enduring “Saviours at Sea.”

Bharatiya Tatrakshak maintains a resolute vigil over 2.01 million square kilometres of Exclusive Economic Zone and 11,098.01 kilometres of coastline. With extensive deployment of ships and aircraft coupled with high tech electronic surveillance, the Coast Guard’s persistent presence at sea reassures the maritime community and deters transgressions. This constant readiness is a testament to the skill, courage, and professionalism of its personnel.

At the heart of the Coast Guard’s mission lies the noble calling of saving lives at sea. Whether racing against time through tempestuous waters, conducting critical medical evacuations, or extending assistance to mariners in distress far from shore, the ICG remains a beacon of hope. Since its inception, the organisation has rescued over 11,800 lives, forging a legacy defined by compassion and courage. From close coordination with the Indian Navy during Op Sindoor to daring rescue operations in Lakshadweep and the resolute handling of three major maritime incidents off the Kerala coast, the ICG has demonstrated preparedness across the full spectrum of maritime contingencies.

Safeguarding the marine environment remains a defining pillar of the Coast Guard’s mandate. Aligned with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, the Indian Coast Guard continues its steady march towards self-reliance through the induction of indigenously built ships, aircraft, helicopters, and advanced surveillance systems, while simultaneously prioritising infrastructure development and personnel welfare.

The ICG remains firmly committed to gender neutrality and inclusivity, ensuring equal opportunities for women across seagoing, aviation, and shore-based roles, and fostering a professional environment defined by respect, merit, and mutual trust.

Guided by the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s inspiring vision of Amrit Kaal and anchored in the doctrines of SAGAR and MAHASAGAR, Bharatiya Tatrakshak continues to advance as a key pillar of India’s maritime resurgence, promoting security, growth, cooperation, and collective prosperity across the oceans. In this evolving era, India’s seas are not merely frontiers to be guarded, but pathways of partnership, progress, and shared destiny.

On the global stage, the ICG strengthens maritime partnerships through Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions and capacity-building initiatives, guided by the timeless ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The unanimous decision of World Coast Guard agencies in 2025 to handover presidency of 50th Coast Guard Global Summit to ICG stands as a proud recognition of India’s growing maritime leadership.

Above all, the true strength of the Bharatiya Tatrakshak lies in its rank and file. The organisation salutes its veterans, whose vision and dedication laid the foundation of this proud service, and acknowledges the unwavering support of its families, who remain its silent strength.

The personnel of the ICG continue to be its most invaluable asset, consistently displaying courage, dedication, and pride in service. Their resilience forms the backbone of the ICG’s operational success, ensuring uninterrupted maritime security and protection of the nation’s maritime interests.

On the occasion of the 50th Raising Day, the President of India, Vice President of India, Prime Minister of India, and Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) have extended their heartfelt congratulations to all ranks of the ICG, commending its remarkable achievements and acknowledging its vital role in safeguarding India’s maritime interests.

