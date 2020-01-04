Trending :
Indian Constitution was made by a Brahmin: Gujarat Assembly Speaker

Speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Rajendra Trivedi said that the draft of the Indian Constitution was prepared by a Brahmin.

Speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Rajendra Trivedi praised upper-caste Hindus and went on to say that the draft of the Indian Constitution was prepared by a Brahmin.

Presiding over a global Brahmin Business Summit in Ahmedabad, Speaker Rajendra Trivedi claimed that the father of the Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar, credited Bangal Narsingh Rao for preparing the draft of the Constitution. He added that Bangal Narsingh Rao was a Brahmin.

Adding to his statements, Trivedi also said that the Constitutions of 60 countries were studied to prepare the Indian Constitution.

"We only talk about BR Ambedkar whenever we talk about the Constitution but Ambedkar himself acknowledged the contributions made by BN Rao, who was a Brahmin," said Trivedi while addressing the summit exclusive for Brahmins.

Rajendra Trivedi also said that eight of the nine Indians, including Abhijit Banerjee, who won the Nobel Prize are Brahmins.

Earlier in 2018, Trivedi said the Dalit icon BR Ambedkar is actually a Brahmin.

"I have no hesitation in saying Ambedkar is a Brahmin. His surname, Ambedkar, a Brahmin surname, was given by his teacher, a Brahmin. Not wrong to call a learned person a Brahmin. In that context I'll say Modi Ji is also a Brahmin," he had said at a gathering in 2018.

