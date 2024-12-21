Indian missions worldwide celebrate the first World Meditation Day

Indian missions across the globe celebrated the inaugural World Meditation Day on Saturday, emphasising the transformative power of meditation for mental and physical well-being.

At the United Nations, India hosted the 'Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony' at the UN Trusteeship Council. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, P. Harish, highlighted the ancient Indian practice of Dhyana (meditation), describing it as a tool for achieving inner calm and harmony.

Expressing pride in the global recognition of meditation, Harish noted, "Happy that UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare, Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and many PR colleagues joined us to celebrate this auspicious event."

The General Assembly had adopted the resolution on December 6, spearheaded by a core group of countries, including India, Liechtenstein, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Mexico, and Andorra, to commemorate the Winter Solstice as World Meditation Day.

In Vientiane, the Indian Embassy in Laos marked the occasion in collaboration with Art of Living Laos and Holiday Inn Vientiane.

Highlighting India’s role in the United Nations' adoption of December 21 as World Meditation Day, the Embassy said in a post on X, "The United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted the Resolution declaring December 21 as World Meditation Day, with India as a core group member."

Indian Ambassador to Laos, Prashant Agrawal, encouraged attendees to adopt meditation for peace, harmony, and personal well-being. Participants also practised simple meditation techniques during the event.

The Nepal Mission to the United Nations celebrated the day, underscoring Nepal's spiritual heritage.

In a post on X, the mission wrote, "Many saints and sages travelled to Nepal in their quest for truth, knowledge, and spiritual enlightenment."

At a celebration hosted by India at the UN, Nepal's Permanent Representative Lok Thapa referred to Nepal as Tapobhumi and emphasised meditation's potential to unite people, foster harmony, and build bridges between communities.

The Consulate General of India in Sao Paulo held a meditation session at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), where Consul General Hansraj Singh Verma discussed meditation's importance, and Dr. Luisa Gondim from Art of Living guided a short practice.

In Johannesburg, the Indian Embassy invited everyone to embrace mindfulness.

"Even a few minutes of mindfulness can make a big difference. Find your inner peace on World Meditation Day!" it posted on social media.

In Hong Kong, the Consulate General of India extended wishes and encouraged the global community to cultivate inner peace and spread harmony through meditation.

High Commission of India in Sri Lanka also celebrated the World Meditation Day at Mayurapathy Meditation Hall, Colombo.

"HCI in Sri Lanka and ICCR's Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) organised a morning meditation session celebrating the UN declaration of World Meditation Day on December 21. A serene and transformative session joined by enthusiasts across age groups," it posted.

The Consulate General of India in Bhutan also celebrated World Meditation Day and posted, "Marking the first World Meditation Day, CGI Phuentsholing & Art of Living (Bhutan Chapter) hosted a guided meditation at Phuentsholing Central Park. 140+ participants, including Bhutanese dignitaries & the Indian community, joined to promote peace & harmony."

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Argentina announced plans to celebrate World Meditation Day with a blend of yoga, gastronomy, and Indian culture.

"Join us for a day together with the Embassy of India and Escobar Municipio," the Embassy invited in a post.

Meanwhile, reflecting on the significance of the Winter Solstice at the UN, Harish explained, "In Indian tradition, it marks the beginning of uttarayana, an auspicious time for inner reflection."

He added, "India's leadership in human well-being stems from our civilisational dictum of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the whole world is one family."

The celebrations underscored the universal appeal of meditation as a pathway to peace, well-being, and global harmony.