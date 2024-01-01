Indian Navy steps up security, surveillance in Arabian Sea

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has increased surveillance in the north and central parts of the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden after frequent security issues were reported on merchant vessels which were sailing through international shipping lanes.



Naval task groups, which comprised destroyers and frigates, were deployed to undertake a maritime security operation and provide help to merchant vessels in case any security issues are faced by them, the Navy said in a statement on Sunday.

The navy added it is also working closely with the Coast Guard to check new security risks in the Indian Ocean. “The piracy incident on MV Ruen approximately 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast and the recent drone attack on MV Chem Pluto, approximately 220 nautical miles Southwest of Porbandar indicates a shift in maritime incidents closer to Indian EEZ. The overall situation is being closely monitored by the Indian Navy in coordination with national maritime agencies.

Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region,” the Indian Navy said.

“In view of the increased maritime security incidents on merchant vessels transiting through international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Central/ North Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has substantially enhanced maritime surveillance efforts in Central/ North Arabian Sea and augmented force levels.

Task Groups comprising destroyers and frigates have been deployed to undertake maritime security operations and render assistance to merchant vessels in case of any incident. Aerial surveillance by long-range maritime patrol aircraft and RPAs has been enhanced to have complete maritime domain awareness.

Towards effective surveillance of EEZ, the Indian Navy is operating in close co-ordination with the Indian Coast Guard,” it added.

Indian Navy officials further stated that directions were issued by Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar to take all possible actions for enhancing security in the Arabian Sea region.

They have been asked to remain on the lookout for any suspicious activity and further directed to carry out thorough checks of all the suspicious boats to ensure the safety of merchant vessels and mariners.

The move has been taken by the Indian Navy days after a drone hit merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto, nearly 400 km off the Indian coastline. The ship, which had 21 crew members - 20 Indians and a Vietnamese, reached the Mumbai port under the Coast Guard ship Vikram's protection on December 26, two days after it was hit in the Arabian Sea. Apart from frigates and destroyers, the Indian Navy has deployed maritime patrol aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).