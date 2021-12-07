Indian Navy's 'Killers' squadron to get President's Standard Award 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind will present the Presidential Standard to the Indian Navy's 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron or Killer Squadron in Mumbai on Wednesday (December 8)
President Ram Nath Kovind will present the Presidential Standard to the Indian Navy's 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron or Killer Squadron in Mumbai on Wednesday (December 8).A postal stamp will also be issued by the postal department on this occasion.This award is a rare honor for its distinguished service.The Vessel Squadron destroyed the ships of the Pakistani Navy in the port of Karachi in the 1971 war.
A Navy officer said,This year marks 50 years of the establishment of Missile Vessel Squadron, also known as 'Killers'.It has maintained a credible offensive capability at sea over the past five decades.Based in Mumbai, the Missile Vessel Squadron has also participated in Operation Vijay, Operation Parakram and Recently, during the heightened security state following the Pulwama attack, it was deployed within a short distance from the Pakistan coast.