Indian Paralympian Nishad Kumar Wins Silver In High Jump, Praised By Prime Minister Modi

In a proud moment for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Nishad Kumar for his remarkable achievement in winning a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event at the Paris Paralympics.

Nishad's highest jump of 2.04 meters in the event was his personal season best. He finished just behind the gold medalist, Roderick Townsend of the USA, who cleared 2.12 meters.

Congrats to @nishad_hj for his remarkable achievement in winning a Silver medal in the Men's High Jump T47 event at the #Paralympics2024! He has shown us all that with passion and determination, everything is possible. India is elated. #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/SBzJ3nZUDz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2024

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister praised Nishad's determination and passion, stating that his performance has shown that everything is possible with the right mindset. "India is elated," the PM added, acknowledging the country's delight at Nishad's success.



This is not the first time Nishad has shone on the Paralympic stage. The 24-year-old para-athlete had previously won a silver medal in the same event at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago.

With Nishad's medal, India's tally in the athletics events at the Paris Paralympics has now reached three. Another Indian competitor, Ram Pal, also participated in the high jump T47 event, finishing seventh with a personal best of 1.95 meters.

Nishad's journey to the Paralympic podium is particularly inspiring, as he suffered a severe accident at the age of six when his right hand was severed by a grass-cutting machine on his family farm. His resilience and unwavering determination have now been recognized on the global stage.

The Prime Minister's praise for Nishad's achievement underscores the importance of supporting and celebrating the success of para-athletes, who continue to inspire the nation with their remarkable performances.