Indian Railways Cancels Multiple Trains Until March 2025 Due to This Reason

Dense fog is disrupting not only flight services but also train services, creating challenges for traffic. Poor visibility is leading to safety issues. In this context, Indian Railways has made an important decision. It has canceled several trains running in North India until March 2025.

Indian Railways stated that these measures are being taken to prevent accidents and ensure passenger safety during foggy conditions. The Railways has announced a list of canceled trains to help passengers anticipate the inconvenience they may face in the coming weeks. Here are the details:

List of Canceled Trains:

Train No. 14617-18: Banmankhi-Amritsar Janaseva Express (January 13 to March 2, 2025)

Train No. 14606-05: Yoganagari Rishikesh-Jammu Tawi Express (January 13 to February 24, 2025)

Train No. 14616-15: Amritsar-Lalkuan Express (January 13 to March 22, 2025)

Train No. 14524-23: Ambala-Barauni Harihar Express (January 13 to February 27, 2025)

Train No. 18103-04: Jallianwala Bagh Express (January 13 to February 28, 2025)

Train No. 12210-09: Kathgodam-Kanpur Weekly Express (January 13 to February 25, 2025)

Train No. 14003-04: Malda Town-Delhi Express (January 13 to March 1, 2025)

This cancellation list will help travelers adjust their plans accordingly.