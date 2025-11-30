Indian Student From Haryana Fatally Stabbed In UK; Suspects Released On Bail

A 30-year-old Indian student from Haryana lost his life after being stabbed in Worcester, United Kingdom, on November 25. According to West Mercia Police, he was discovered on Barbourne Road with critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away the same day. Authorities initially detained five men in connection with the incident; all have since been released on bail while the inquiry continues.

The victim was identified as Vijay Kumar Sheoran from Jagrambas village in Charkhi Dadri district, as confirmed by MLA Sunil Satpal Sangwan. Police also revealed that a sixth man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has now been released with no further action.

Media reports suggest that Vijay had left his government role with the Central Board of Excise and Customs earlier this year to pursue higher studies in the UK and was enrolled at the University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol. These details, however, have not been independently verified.

Vijay’s family has appealed for urgent diplomatic assistance to ensure a thorough investigation and the quick return of his remains to India. MLA Sangwan expressed deep grief over the incident, urging the central government to support the family and press for a transparent, timely investigation so those responsible are held accountable.