Indians Prioritize Travel Over Luxury Goods in 2025: Report

A major shift in consumer travel preferences reveals emotional fulfillment is overtaking material aspirations, according to a new report by FINN Partners and GSIQ titled “The Future of Travel 2025: From Dreamers to Doers – India’s Global Travel Generation.”

Luxury experiences are now prioritized over traditional status symbols. An estimated 81 per cent of travelers prefer investing in premium travel experiences instead of hosting extravagant weddings. Additionally, 74 per cent place travel above acquiring luxury fashion goods. For many, travel is no longer just a leisure activity—it’s a form of self-care and emotional wellness.

The leading reasons for travel are increasingly emotion-driven. Around 48 per cent of travelers seek fun and adventure, while 47 per cent prioritize cultural immersion. Emotional goals—such as rejuvenation, inspiration, and human connection—play a crucial role in influencing travel choices.

Gen Z travelers prefer spontaneous trips that reflect personal identity. Millennials lean toward indulgent travel combined with wellness elements. Generation X focuses on cultural value, family bonding, and comfort.

Luxury is being redefined by experience rather than extravagance. Nearly 56 per cent of surveyed individuals prioritize hotel upgrades over flight class enhancements. Emotional satisfaction has become the benchmark of what defines a premium journey.

While the U.S., Japan, Switzerland, and Australia top the dream destination list, most travelers are choosing practical alternatives. Destinations such as the UAE, Singapore, Maldives, and Thailand are gaining favor due to simpler visa procedures and regional proximity.

YouTube continues to be the top platform for travel inspiration, with 55 per cent of users turning to vlogs. Instagram attracts Gen Z audiences drawn to emotional storytelling, while Millennials prefer blogs focusing on one-of-a-kind experiences. Gen X audiences rely on practical resources such as guides and detailed itineraries.

Online booking dominates with 68 per cent choosing to self-plan travel digitally. Gen Z leans on mobile-first platforms and peer recommendations. Millennials value flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Gen X prioritizes transparency and reliability in travel bookings.

Five key traveler personas have emerged:

* Fun-Seeking Explorer (22 per cent): Driven by adventure and social interactions

* Story-Seeker (22 per cent): Pursues authentic, narrative-rich journeys

* Balanced Indulger (21 per cent): Merges luxury with aesthetic appeal

* Culturalist (19 per cent): Seeks cultural depth and family engagement

* Self-Improving Idealist (16 per cent): Focuses on personal growth and cultural exposure