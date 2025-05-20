Indians Who Received Pakistan's Highest Honors: From Former PM To Bollywood Legend

A political controversy erupted on Tuesday when BJP leader Amit Malviya questioned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's stance on Operation Sindoor, sarcastically asking if he was seeking Pakistan's highest civilian award, the Nishan-e-Pakistan. The exchange has brought renewed attention to Indians who have actually received Pakistani civilian honors over the decades.

The war of words began when Malviya criticized Gandhi for not acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in what he called a "flawless" military operation against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan's civilian awards system was established to recognize exceptional contributions to the nation or humanity. The Nishan-e-Pakistan stands as the highest civilian honor, equivalent to the military's Nishan-e-Haider, awarded for services of utmost distinction to Pakistan's national interests.

Other notable awards include the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (second-highest civilian honor) for outstanding achievements in arts, literature, science, or public service, and the Tamgha-e-Pakistan for exceptional bravery or humanitarian service.

India's fourth Prime Minister and first non-Congress leader to hold the office received Pakistan's highest civilian award in 1990, years after leaving office. Known for his strict Gandhian principles and non-alignment policy, Desai made significant diplomatic efforts to normalize relations with Pakistan following the 1971 War.

His 1978 visit to Pakistan marked a significant thaw in bilateral relations. Desai's anti-war stance and rejection of nuclear weaponization, despite provocations, earned him recognition from Islamabad for keeping dialogue alive during tense periods. He remains the only Indian to receive both the Nishan-e-Pakistan and India's Bharat Ratna.

The legendary actor, born Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, received Pakistan's second-highest civilian honor in 1998. Known as the "Tragedy King," Kumar's films like Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas enjoyed immense popularity in Pakistan, fostering shared cultural appreciation across borders.

The award recognized his contribution to soft diplomacy through cinema and acknowledged his sentimental connection to his birthplace. His childhood home in Peshawar was declared a national heritage monument by Pakistan in 2014, though the award sparked debate in India during a period of heightened tensions.

The Kashmiri separatist leader received the award for "bolstering support for Pakistan and his decades-long commitment to the Kashmir cause." Often described as the ideological force behind Kashmiri separatism, Geelani had been associated with Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir since the 1950s.

A three-term MLA from Sopore and co-founder of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in 1993, Geelani advocated for a plebiscite in Kashmir throughout his political career. He passed away in 2021.

The spiritual head of the Dawoodi Bohra community received the most recent Nishan-e-Pakistan in 2023. As Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia in India, Saifuddin has been recognized for his global humanitarian work in education, healthcare, and interfaith harmony.

His institutions, including a law school in Karachi and the religious seminary Jamia-tus-Saifiyah, represent cross-border engagement focused on social development rather than politics. Pakistan President Arif Alvi presented the award in Islamabad.

Perhaps the most poignant honor was the posthumous Tamgha-e-Pakistan awarded to Indian flight attendant Neerja Bhanot in 1987. During the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi on September 5, 1986, Bhanot saved over 350 lives through her courageous actions.

She alerted the cockpit crew, enabling their escape, hid American passports from terrorists, and helped passengers evacuate during the 17-hour ordeal. Bhanot was fatally shot while shielding three children during the final moments. She also received India's Ashoka Chakra, becoming the youngest and first female recipient of the nation's highest peacetime gallantry award.

The current political exchange highlights how these awards often reflect broader diplomatic and cultural connections across the subcontinent, though they can become controversial during periods of heightened India-Pakistan tensions. While some view such honors as gestures of goodwill, others question their appropriateness given ongoing bilateral disputes.