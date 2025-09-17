INDIA’S FIRST ALL WOMEN’S LL.M IN FORENSICS AND CRIMINAL LAWS LAUNCHED BY BANASTHALI VIDYAPITH

On September 13th 2025, Department of Legal Studies Banasthali Vidyapith announced the launch of India’s First All Women LL.M in Forensics during the inaugration of Forensic Science Conclave 2025. The two-day academic extravaganza brought together eminent forensic scientists, legal experts, academicians, and students from all over India, making it a milestone in bridging the discipline of forensic science and law. The conclave started with traditional lamp lightning ceremony and Saraswati Vandana. The inaugural ceremony was graced by Prof. Ina Aditya Shastri, Vice-Chancellor, Banasthali Vidyapith who delivered a welcome address to all the 225 guests, dignitaries and participants from across India and expressed optimism with preparing women for leadership roles in Forensic and Criminal Laws. Prof Harsh Purohit, Dean, Department of Legal Studies gave the introductory address of the conclave and acquainted the audience with the experts. Learned experts for the 2 day conclave included Dr. Harsh Sharma (Former Director, FSL, U.P.), Prof. Adarsh Kumar (Director, FSL, U.P.), Prof. Anupam Johri (SMS Medical College, Jaipur).

On the first day of the conclave competitions on Crime Scene Investigation, Forensic Models and Poster making on Forensic evidence, were conducted. Students displayed remarkable vigour innovation and scientific temper in all the events. Dr. Harsh Sharma delivered an invited talk on the integration of forensic expertise in legal processes, while Prof. Adarsh Kumar in his invited talk discussed the significance of forensic evidence in strengthening the justice system through real-world case studies. The day concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, and vote of thanks delivered by Dr Rituja Sharma (Associate Professor) organizing secretary of the event. The students of Faculty of Law Banasthali Vidyapith played a pivotal role in the organising and managing of the event and were jubilant at the launch of the LLM programme.