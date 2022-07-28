India's First Underwater Metro Will Be In Service In Kolkata BY 2023

While the metro still travels above and below ground, it will soon travel underwater, marking a first for the nation.By 2023, Kolkata will be the first location in India where a train will operate underwater.

The first of its type in India, Kolkata 's futuristic underwater metro will connect just like the 'Indian version of Eurostar's London-Paris corridor,' reported News 18

The Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor will be 16.6 kilometres long and span 500 metres beneath the Hooghly river, 33 metres below the riverbed. Construction on the corridor began in 2006-2007. The commuter train will cut down on journey time tremendously. The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation has taken up the responsibility for building the project. The metro line would travel through Central Kolkata to link Howrah and Salt Lake.

Twin tunnels are constructed from 1.4 m-wide rings of concrete. The twin tunnels are the main draw for travellers since they allow commuters to go for half a kilometre below the water, giving them an unforgettable experience. It is outfitted with hydrophilic gaskets to keep water out of the tunnels. There will be exits in the tunnels for emergencies like earthquakes. The tunnels will be constructed with walkways for emergency exits.

In the event of a technical issue, passengers can escape using special tunnels. In order to make the tunnel watertight and suitable for usage underwater, fly ash and micro-silica were used in the design of the concrete. Furthermore, Esplanade, Mahakaran, Howrah, and Howrah Maidan are the further four subterranean stations that will be built after the project is finished. The metro would cross the Hooghly river between the stations of Mahakaran and Howrah in about a minute.

Meanwhile, According to sources, 48.5 percent of the project's cost was invested by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).