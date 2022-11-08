India'S G20 Presidency: PM Modi to unveil logo, theme today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday unveil India's logo and theme for its presidency of G20. The logo will reflect the country's message and overarching priorities to the world. India will assume the presidency of the grouping of the world's 20 largest economies on December 1, following the G20 Summit hosted by Indonesia in Bali during November 15-16. The Prime Minister will unveil the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency via video conferencing at 4.30 pm on Tuesday, the External Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said India taking over as president of the G20 next month will be a "significant step" in the evolution of the country's foreign policy with the vision of the prime minister to "undertake leadership roles on the global stage".

"The G20 presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. The logo, theme and website of our G20 presidency would reflect India's message and overarching priorities to the world," the ministry said.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing almost 85% of the global GDP, more than 75% of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world's population.