IndiGo Passenger Arrested For Assaulting Pilot Amid Delayed Flight Chaos At Delhi Airport

On Monday morning, an air passenger was apprehended for assaulting a pilot on an IndiGo aircraft while the pilot was announcing a delay in take-off at the Delhi airport.

A fellow passenger on the same flight, IndiGo 6E-2175 from Delhi to Goa, claimed that the co-pilot was responsible for instigating the incident. Despite a delay of over 12 hours, the co-pilot allegedly blamed passengers, accusing them of causing further delays for ground staff.

A viral video of the incident depicts the accused, identified as Sahil Kataria, running up to the co-pilot and striking him in the face while he was making an announcement inside the aircraft. Kataria was promptly de-boarded and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Social media responses to the incident are divided, with some urging action against the accused passenger and others highlighting passenger frustration, citing numerous complaints against IndiGo for issues such as cancellations and prolonged delays.

IndiGo stated that the incident is being referred to the independent internal committee for appropriate action, including considering the inclusion of the accused passenger on the 'no-fly list' in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

The flight eventually took off from Delhi at 6 pm, over 10 hours behind schedule. The co-pilot, Anup Kumar, filed a complaint against the passenger with the Delhi Police, resulting in the registration of an FIR in the case. The passenger was subsequently taken to a police station and later arrested.

