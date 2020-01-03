Infant deaths in Kota hospital rises to 103

Kota: Three more children died at the JK Lone hospital in Rajasthan's Kota district on the first two days of the new year, taking the death toll to 103, an official said on Thursday.

"In past two days, a total of three kids have died. With this, the death toll has reached 103," a hospital official said. All three children died during treatment.

While one was admitted here due to drastic weight loss, the other two were transferred from another hospital. The three-member state government committee of doctors was sent to investigate the matter on December 23 and 24.

After examining the situation at the hospital, the Rajasthan government committee found that Kota's JK Lone Hospital is short of beds and it requires improvement.

However, the committee gave a clean chit to the doctors for any lapses over the recent death of infants admitted there.

As per the government report, at least 91 infants lost their lives at the government hospital in December.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi summoned party in-charge in the state Avinash Pande on Thursday, and also sought an explanation from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Pande met Sonia Gandhi and briefed her about the situation in Kota. An upset Gandhi has asked why no steps were taken when the children were dying.

After meeting Sonia, Pande said: "Sonia ji wanted to know the reasons of the deaths. It is a very sad situation and the Chief Minister has been asked to act on the report. The BJP allegation is untrue as the inquiry is on and those responsible will be punished."

Facing criticism from various quarters Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot tweeted on Thursday: "I welcome specialist delegation of Central government and the state is committed to make Rajasthan 'Nirogi'.

The government is sensitive towards the death of the children and there should be no politics into it, and in Kota the mortality rate has come down."

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has attacked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Mayawati said: "It is very sad that the Congress General Secretary is keeping mum on the deaths of 100 children in the Kota hospital.

It would have been better if like Uttar Pradesh, she would have met the mothers of the children who have died in the hospital, due to the apathy of the government of her party in the state.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that he has written a letter to the CM Gehlot over the deaths of children at Kota in Rajasthan.

"Number of deaths (Kota) is definitely higher this time as compared to the last few years," he added.

The Union Health Minister has assured all support from the Centre to the Rajasthan government on the Kota children's deaths.