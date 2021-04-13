Infection affecting younger population

New Delhi: The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi is causing high-grade fever, spreading faster and affecting the younger population, especially those in the age group of 30 to 50, more, according to experts.



Some doctors said the reason behind a large number of people contracting the infection this year vis-a-vis last year could be that the "virus has mutated" and the current strain is more infectious.

"The younger population goes out for work, uses public transportation and hence, there are more chances of coming into contact with others. Many people are still not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing, which has contributed to the rise in cases," said Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals here.

He, however, pointed out that the number of deaths in Delhi is still much lower compared to what was recorded during the previous waves in June, September and November. Chatterjee, a COVID-19 survivor himself, said doctors in their 40s and 50s and other younger healthcare workers, say in their 30s, are getting infected in the current wave despite most of them having taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thirty-seven doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19 during the fourth wave of the pandemic. Of these, five have been admitted for treatment, hospital sources had said last Thursday.