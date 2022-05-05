Initial Trainset Of India’s First RRTS To Be Handed Over To NCRTC

New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Thursday announced that the first trainset of India's First Regional Rapid Transit System corridor is ready and will be handed over to NCRTC on May 7. Via Make in India initiative, 100 percent of these state-of-the-art RRTS trainsets are being manufactured in India, at the Alstom's factory in Savli, Gujarat.

Once Alstom hands over the trains to NRCTC, these trainsets will be brought on the large trailers to the Duhai depot being developed at Ghaziabad at a rapid pace for the Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut RRTS corridor. It has been said that all facilities of operation and maintenance of these trainsets are nearing completion at this depot. The trainset is set to be handed over to NCRTC in a function to be held at the manufacturing plant of Alstom in presence of the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India.

In an official statement, NCRTC has said, "The manufacturing facility at Savli will be delivering a total of 210 cars for the first RRTS corridor. This includes trainsets for operating regional transit services on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor and for local transit services in Meerut."

"The construction work on the RRTS corridor is going in full swing. After the arrival of the trains, initial trial runs are expected to commence on the priority section by the end of this year. The 17 km Priority Section, between Sahibabad to Duhai, is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025," the statement further states.

The RRTS trains are set to be the fastest trains in India with a design speed of 180km/h, an operational speed of 160km/h and an average speed of 100 km /h. In the recent announcement by the NCRTC, the modern RRTS trains will have CCTV cameras, laptop and/or mobile charging facility, as well as have dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC) among other amenities. NCRTC has also said that the trains will have Standard as well as Premium class in every train along with one coach reserved for women commuters.